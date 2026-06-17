&PARTNERS Purchases 150,141 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

&PARTNERS lifted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,403 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 150,141 shares during the period. &PARTNERS owned 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $39,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 782,426 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,815,556 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $5,651,172,000 after buying an additional 446,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,562,470 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $3,209,365,000 after buying an additional 100,080 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,926,659 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,794,784,000 after buying an additional 122,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,988,840 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,099,028,000 after acquiring an additional 371,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The firm has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,234,924.40. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Capital One Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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