&PARTNERS Purchases 9,715 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

&PARTNERS increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS owned approximately 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $38,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $808,351,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,517.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $96,062,000 after purchasing an additional 365,915 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,311,357 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $815,587,000 after purchasing an additional 353,056 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 424,547 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $110,705,000 after purchasing an additional 316,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $76,764,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $265.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $258.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.82 and a 1 year high of $303.15. The company has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.99 per share, with a total value of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,679.48. The trade was a 95.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

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