&PARTNERS Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

&PARTNERS lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 49,405 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,393,921,000 after buying an additional 1,151,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,617,152,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,680,505,000 after buying an additional 1,618,453 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,317,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,266,384,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $371,760.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 124,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,395,077.28. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $127.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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