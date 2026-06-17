&PARTNERS Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

&PARTNERS boosted its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,355 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. &PARTNERS's holdings in Accenture were worth $56,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 7,398 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Opal Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,382,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Accenture from $275.00 to $248.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $177.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. HSBC dropped their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $186.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.85.

View Our Latest Report on ACN

Key Headlines Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna cut its price target on Accenture to $186 from $222 and kept a neutral rating, adding to the cautious tone around the stock ahead of earnings. Susquehanna adjusts price target on Accenture

Susquehanna cut its price target on Accenture to $186 from $222 and kept a neutral rating, adding to the cautious tone around the stock ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Jefferies also lowered its target on Accenture to $185 from $210 and maintained a hold rating, reinforcing concerns that near-term upside may be limited. Jefferies adjusts price target on Accenture

Jefferies also lowered its target on Accenture to $185 from $210 and maintained a hold rating, reinforcing concerns that near-term upside may be limited. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for Accenture’s fiscal third-quarter results on June 18, with expectations for revenue and EPS growth that could determine whether the recent weakness continues or reverses. Accenture set to report Q3 earnings

Investors are waiting for Accenture’s fiscal third-quarter results on June 18, with expectations for revenue and EPS growth that could determine whether the recent weakness continues or reverses. Neutral Sentiment: Accenture is also in the spotlight after Unilever said it is scaling AI-enabled digital twins across its manufacturing network with Accenture, highlighting ongoing enterprise AI work, though the announcement is not a major immediate catalyst. Unilever scales digital twins across global manufacturing network with Accenture

Accenture is also in the spotlight after Unilever said it is scaling AI-enabled digital twins across its manufacturing network with Accenture, highlighting ongoing enterprise AI work, though the announcement is not a major immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Accenture received an award recognizing its AI innovation across its workforce, which supports the company’s AI narrative but is unlikely to move the stock on its own. Accenture award underscores AI role

Accenture Trading Up 0.3%

Accenture stock opened at $165.84 on Wednesday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $155.82 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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