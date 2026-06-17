Parvin Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,765 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 478.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 1.1% of Parvin Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parvin Asset Management LLC's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,784 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.25. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $136.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Williams Trading set a $177.00 price target on EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $157.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.32.

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EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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