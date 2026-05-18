Passumpsic Savings Bank Acquires New Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,237 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000. Lam Research comprises 1.7% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Lam Research by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $284.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $302.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company's 50 day moving average price is $246.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.75.

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Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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