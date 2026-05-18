Passumpsic Savings Bank Invests $1.52 Million in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,439 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $4,806,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company's stock worth $9,728,810,000 after acquiring an additional 461,990 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,162 shares of the company's stock worth $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,698 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,123 shares of the company's stock worth $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,231.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,173 shares of the company's stock worth $6,528,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 7,854 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $2,562,053.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 32,786 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,121.06. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total value of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,435,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,443,401.40. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,640,836 shares of company stock worth $519,971,328 over the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.0%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $260.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $272.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.78. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $232.60 and a fifty-two week high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.28 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Key Stories Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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