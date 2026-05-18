Passumpsic Savings Bank Invests $3.07 Million in Visa Inc. $V

Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,755 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Visa makes up approximately 1.7% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.67.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $325.42 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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