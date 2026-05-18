Passumpsic Savings Bank Invests $7.70 Million in GE Aerospace $GE

Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,698,000. GE Aerospace makes up 4.2% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company's stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 667.0% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company's stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,706 shares of the company's stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $281.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $294.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.32 and a 200-day moving average of $305.87. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $227.59 and a one year high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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