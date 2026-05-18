Passumpsic Savings Bank Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 1.5% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 41,172 shares of the company's stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $2,819,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 20,310 shares of the company's stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $283.84.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,240. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,082 shares of company stock worth $22,924,929. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $260.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $280.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $246.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.64.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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