Passumpsic Savings Bank Makes New $6.56 Million Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,585 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $6,559,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.6% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.93 per share, for a total transaction of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at $506,222.43. This trade represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,346 shares of company stock worth $78,185 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TSM opened at $404.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.38 and a 200 day moving average of $335.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $188.81 and a 52-week high of $421.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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