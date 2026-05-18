Passumpsic Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $422.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.38, a P/E/G ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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