Passumpsic Savings Bank Purchases New Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,109 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000. Amphenol comprises about 2.3% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $125.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $167.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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