Passumpsic Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 7,520 InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in InterDigital by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 109 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in InterDigital by 5,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 224 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 250 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company's stock.

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InterDigital Price Performance

IDCC stock opened at $260.37 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.78 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60. The business's 50 day moving average price is $330.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.50.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.03. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.25% and a net margin of 44.20%.The firm had revenue of $205.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.740-11.840 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. InterDigital's dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total value of $469,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,698,271.70. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.21, for a total value of $2,089,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,014,808.69. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,967 shares of company stock worth $3,098,167. Insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IDCC shares. Wall Street Zen raised InterDigital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $416.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDCC

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company's principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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