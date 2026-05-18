Passumpsic Savings Bank Takes $4.58 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Passumpsic Savings Bank bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000. American Electric Power accounts for 2.5% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 231 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock opened at $125.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.24 and a 200-day moving average of $124.68. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $139.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.American Electric Power's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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