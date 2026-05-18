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Passumpsic Savings Bank Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Passumpsic Savings Bank opened a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter, buying 25,111 shares worth about $2.86 million. Disney now makes up roughly 1.6% of the bank’s portfolio.
  • Disney’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q2 EPS of $1.57 versus the $1.49 estimate and revenue of $25.17 billion, up 6.5% year over year. The company also maintained FY 2026 EPS guidance of 6.640.
  • Analysts remain constructive on the stock, with an average “Moderate Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $134.47. Several firms recently reiterated or raised their targets following Disney’s strong quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,111 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Passumpsic Savings Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $102.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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