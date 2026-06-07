Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,783 Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,783 shares of the software giant's stock, valued at approximately $6,182,000. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Pathfinder Wealth Consulting Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,667,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,408 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,648 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $132,825,000 after buying an additional 158,528 shares during the last quarter. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 1,262 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.34, for a total value of $519,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,922,874.02. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judson Althoff sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.99, for a total transaction of $7,145,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,928,792.23. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $416.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $356.28 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.63 and a 200-day moving average of $432.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.21. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 39.34%.The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $641.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Microsoft to a "buy" rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. President Capital lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Forty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $561.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Key Stories Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Further Reading

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