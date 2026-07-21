Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after selling 34,801 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the first quarter valued at $5,488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,830 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 73,157 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 21,450 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,892 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 42,992 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Pathward Financial

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $431,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,709.97. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $370,305.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,308,234.50. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.60. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $272.04 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 22.42%.Pathward Financial's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $107.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CASH

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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