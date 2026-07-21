Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Stock Holdings Lifted by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Free Report) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,830 shares of the savings and loans company's stock after purchasing an additional 73,157 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.07% of Pathward Financial worth $20,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pathward Financial by 43,200.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 225.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 853 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.5%

CASH opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.81. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.87 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $272.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. Pathward Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $431,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,709.97. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $370,305.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 28,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,308,234.50. The trade was a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pathward Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.50.

View Our Latest Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

See Also

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