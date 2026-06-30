Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 177.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,478.9% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 205.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WH. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

Further Reading

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