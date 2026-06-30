Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 312.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,332 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 50,266 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi may have already met the requirements for inclusion in the S&P 500, and some investors are speculating that index entry could come as early as September. That could be a meaningful tailwind because added demand from index funds often supports a stock’s share price. Article Title

SoFi may have already met the requirements for inclusion in the S&P 500, and some investors are speculating that index entry could come as early as September. That could be a meaningful tailwind because added demand from index funds often supports a stock’s share price. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted SoFi’s expanding margins, rapid member growth, and strong cross-selling across its digital banking platform. The company’s Q1 results showed revenue up 41% year over year to about $1.1 billion and net margin near 15%, reinforcing the bullish case. Article Title

Analyst commentary highlighted SoFi’s expanding margins, rapid member growth, and strong cross-selling across its digital banking platform. The company’s Q1 results showed revenue up 41% year over year to about $1.1 billion and net margin near 15%, reinforcing the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: SoFi’s latest AI-related product innovation is being viewed as another growth driver that could improve customer service and deepen user engagement, supporting the long-term growth story. Article Title

SoFi’s latest AI-related product innovation is being viewed as another growth driver that could improve customer service and deepen user engagement, supporting the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing SoFi with Dave noted that SoFi still faces refinancing-related headwinds, even as it continues to add members and products. This is more of a valuation and competitive debate than a clear near-term catalyst. Article Title

Coverage comparing SoFi with Dave noted that SoFi still faces refinancing-related headwinds, even as it continues to add members and products. This is more of a valuation and competitive debate than a clear near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another market recap simply noted that SOFI outperformed the broader market in the latest session, reflecting continued trading interest rather than a specific new development. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $190,051.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 378,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,570,132.70. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,946,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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