Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 21,449 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 109.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,092 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,449 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,594,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 54,575 shares of the company's stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Price Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $82.63 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $355.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KO

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

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