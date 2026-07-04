Patten Group Inc. Invests $583,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $805,148,000 after buying an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after buying an additional 1,965,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $975.56 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $876.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 147,300 shares of company stock worth $119,422,004 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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