Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR - Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,293 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,476 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 49,353,310 shares of the company's stock worth $2,247,550,000 after buying an additional 44,887,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $1,022,491,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $729,670,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,635,780 shares of the company's stock worth $529,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,573 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12,983.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,491,322 shares of the company's stock worth $158,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,637 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $56.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.71 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.17%.Baker Hughes's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Baker Hughes's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Baker Hughes

Key Stories Impacting Baker Hughes

Here are the key news stories impacting Baker Hughes this week:

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 181,411 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $10,599,844.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 703,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,102,232.92. This trade represents a 20.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 5,088 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $326,751.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,327.34. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 367,910 shares of company stock valued at $22,420,797 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm's roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE's oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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