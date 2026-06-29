Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Position in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 1,335.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,326 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bradley Ford sold 2,240 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $519,971.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,242.37. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total value of $2,729,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $239.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.05. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Nucor's payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised Nucor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $266.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Trending Headlines about Nucor

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an Overweight rating with a $274 price target , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside.

KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an rating with a , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to $23.07 per share and FY2028 to $23.37 per share , while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view.

Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to and FY2028 to , while keeping a rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits.

KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research did cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $4.77 from $5.47, indicating some near-term softness even as longer-dated forecasts improved.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

Featured Stories

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