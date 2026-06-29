Patton Fund Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,592 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 55,448 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the construction company's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. This represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 in the last ninety days. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.3%

EME stock opened at $800.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $856.74 and a 200-day moving average of $764.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $516.91 and a 12 month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EME. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $871.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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