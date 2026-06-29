Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 33,161 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 64.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 33,161 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $379.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.85. The business's 50-day moving average price is $313.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.20. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $409.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. New Street Research raised their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price objective on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRCX

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here