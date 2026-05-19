Payden & Rygel Sells 16,600 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for 1.6% of Payden & Rygel's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Payden & Rygel's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $23,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,105 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 667.0% in the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 47,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 price target on GE Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, President Capital lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%

GE stock opened at $285.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business's fifty day moving average price is $296.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.70. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $228.01 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here