Payden & Rygel Sells 40,700 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Payden & Rygel decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,000 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 40,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,914 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 9,372 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.13.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $67.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.12. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $91.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. SS&C Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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