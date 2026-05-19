Payden & Rygel Sells 67,800 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 67,800 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.3% of Payden & Rygel's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Payden & Rygel's holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.31.

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Dominion Energy Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.36 and a one year high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.99%.

Key Stories Impacting Dominion Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: NextEra agreed to acquire Dominion Energy in an all-stock deal worth about $66.8 billion, giving Dominion shareholders a sizable takeover premium and making the stock jump on merger-arbitrage optimism.

NextEra agreed to acquire Dominion Energy in an all-stock deal worth about $66.8 billion, giving Dominion shareholders a sizable takeover premium and making the stock jump on merger-arbitrage optimism. Positive Sentiment: The companies said the combined utility will be the largest regulated electric utility in the world, with major exposure to fast-growing AI/data-center power demand, which is improving sentiment toward Dominion’s long-term asset value.

The companies said the combined utility will be the largest regulated electric utility in the world, with major exposure to fast-growing AI/data-center power demand, which is improving sentiment toward Dominion’s long-term asset value. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted proposed $2.25 billion in bill credits and other commitments aimed at easing regulatory approval, which may help reduce concerns that could otherwise weigh on the deal.

Management highlighted proposed $2.25 billion in bill credits and other commitments aimed at easing regulatory approval, which may help reduce concerns that could otherwise weigh on the deal. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity also showed traders positioning aggressively around the transaction, signaling heightened speculation and volatility rather than a fundamental change in operations.

Unusually heavy options activity also showed traders positioning aggressively around the transaction, signaling heightened speculation and volatility rather than a fundamental change in operations. Negative Sentiment: The merger faces shareholder, antitrust, and state utility-regulator approvals, so there is still execution risk if regulators demand changes or the deal takes longer to close than expected.

The merger faces shareholder, antitrust, and state utility-regulator approvals, so there is still execution risk if regulators demand changes or the deal takes longer to close than expected. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder-law firm has already launched an investigation into whether Dominion’s board secured a fair price, which could add legal noise around the transaction.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

See Also

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