Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO - Free Report) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,096 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 253,625 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Payoneer Global worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Payoneer Global alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 603,407 shares of the company's stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 475,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 128.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 358,922 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the third quarter valued at $3,349,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 1,065,357 shares of the company's stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 145,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $1,498,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $261.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $255.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Payoneer Global

In related news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 25,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,887,266 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,734.66. The trade was a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Payoneer Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Payoneer Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global NASDAQ: PAYO operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company's core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Payoneer Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Payoneer Global wasn't on the list.

While Payoneer Global currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here