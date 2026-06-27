PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,766 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 62,593 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in PayPal were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after buying an additional 636,441 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $713,158,000 after buying an additional 1,083,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,241 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $513,966,000 after buying an additional 625,705 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PayPal from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.85.

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PayPal Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

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