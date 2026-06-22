PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stock Holdings Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,346 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 55,732 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $30,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Zacks Research raised PayPal from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $42.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.17.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $144,587.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock valued at $966,623 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here