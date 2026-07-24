PBCay One RSC Ltd Makes New $14.34 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,005 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $14,343,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of PBCay One RSC Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $423.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $384.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.08. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $461.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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