PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Acquires Shares of 79,981 Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,981 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 194.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 34.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 46,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Consolidated Edison

In other news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $218,992.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,697,694.82. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 2.1%

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $94.96 and a 12-month high of $116.23.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America reissued an "underperform" rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $107.79.

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Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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