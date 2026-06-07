PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New $10.09 Million Investment in Medtronic PLC $MDT

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,030 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $10,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Medtronic Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE MDT opened at $81.66 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.04. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Medtronic from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus reduced their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Report on Medtronic

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

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Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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