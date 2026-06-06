PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New $12.26 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. $T

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 493,718 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after buying an additional 3,585,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,775,045 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,143,407,000 after buying an additional 2,704,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,181,977,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,607,835 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,852,765,000 after buying an additional 370,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,823,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,632,932,000 after buying an additional 4,584,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.21. The business's fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut AT&T from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Article Title

AT&T is expanding its connected-car business, extending ties with LiveOne and Cisco to improve in-car entertainment, simplify billing through embedded SIMs, and bring 5G services to the Rivian R2, which could support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Article Title

Analyst commentary continues to highlight AT&T’s value profile, with some investors viewing fiber expansion, 5G growth, and bundled services as long-term supports for customer retention and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Telecom peers are investing in AI systems to keep networks resilient during storms, a reminder that AT&T is also focused on network reliability rather than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Article Title

Industry chatter about a possible SpaceX involvement in future FCC spectrum auctions could affect telecoms later, but there is no immediate AT&T-specific impact from the latest auction update. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Article Title

The biggest near-term drag remains the Supreme Court ruling backing FCC penalty procedures, which keeps regulatory and reputational risk in focus for AT&T and could weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment also weakened after an analyst downgrade and renewed competitive concerns, which helped pressure AT&T shares despite some bargain-hunting interest. Article Title

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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