PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New $13.61 Million Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,030 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,608,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 14,300 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. This represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $122.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $112.91 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $119.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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