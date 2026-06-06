PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators bought a new position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 59,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,835,229,000 after buying an additional 713,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,296,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,160,529,000 after buying an additional 909,125 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,865,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,955,424,000 after buying an additional 95,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,867,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,000,371,000 after buying an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,355,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,728,667,000 after buying an additional 980,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DoorDash Trading Down 2.0%

DoorDash stock opened at $156.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore set a $300.00 price target on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 price target on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $220,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,263.22. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $410,563.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,599,006.04. This trade represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 69,808 shares of company stock worth $11,135,403 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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