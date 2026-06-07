PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators Purchases Shares of 22,957 HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,957 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 80.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company's stock.

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HubSpot Stock Down 3.8%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $211.90 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.25 and a twelve month high of $610.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $863.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business's revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 353,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,770,000. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 1,313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.42 per share, for a total transaction of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,411.96. This trade represents a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,063 shares of company stock worth $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares worth $6,233,049. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $311.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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