Peak Planning Group LLC Invests $1.20 Million in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Peak Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,047 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average is $95.25. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.96 and a 52-week high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,926,868. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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