Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $2.72 Million Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,581 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $540.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 1 year low of $272.12 and a 1 year high of $609.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.87.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.87, for a total transaction of $5,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,341,594.12. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.82, for a total transaction of $4,671,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,423,705.04. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 614,043 shares of company stock valued at $344,991,997. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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