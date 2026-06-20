PEAK6 LLC Lowers Stake in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

PEAK6 LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 74,971 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 LLC's holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 968.2% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tutor Perini Stock Performance

Shares of TPC opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 2.06. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.16 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,537.60. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TPC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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