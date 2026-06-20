PeakShares LLC Acquires New Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

PeakShares LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,224 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.1% of PeakShares LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $630.01 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $979.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $919.74. The company has a market cap of $324.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $941.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here