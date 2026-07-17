PeakShares LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

PeakShares LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.5% of PeakShares LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PeakShares LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $468.65.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $500.94 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.22 and a fifty-two week high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock's fifty day moving average is $503.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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