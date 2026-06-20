PeakShares LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

PeakShares LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,424 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.63 and a 200-day moving average of $137.25. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $211.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.Corning's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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