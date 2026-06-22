Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD - Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,381 shares of the company's stock after selling 116,530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.60% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,090,655 shares of the company's stock worth $23,329,000 after buying an additional 213,636 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 46,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,150 shares of the company's stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 622,380 shares of the company's stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 36,028 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $855,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

NYSE MD opened at $23.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.84 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $476.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Pediatrix Medical Group's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc NYSE: MD is a national physician-led medical group specializing in high-acuity newborn, maternal-fetal and pediatric subspecialty care. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, the company delivers clinical services through hospital-based physician staffing, advanced practitioner support and telemedicine programs. Its core specialties include neonatology, maternal-fetal medicine, pediatric cardiology, pediatric critical care, pediatric emergency medicine and anesthesiology.

Founded in 1979 and formerly known as MEDNAX, the company rebranded as Pediatrix Medical Group in 2022 to align its corporate identity with its primary clinical offerings.

See Also

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