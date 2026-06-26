Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,426 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up about 1.4% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Marriott International by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,175,377 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,359 shares of the company's stock worth $1,377,577,000 after purchasing an additional 118,504 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272,250 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,570,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marriott International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,879,028 shares of the company's stock worth $582,952,000 after buying an additional 219,579 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $336.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $378.91 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.76 and a 52 week high of $410.98. The stock's fifty day moving average is $373.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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