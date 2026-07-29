Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA Position Increased by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,052,849 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 141,873 shares during the period. Pegasystems comprises 3.2% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.63% of Pegasystems worth $44,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 236.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,037,552 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pegasystems by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,677 shares of the technology company's stock worth $157,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,375 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,817,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,705,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,599 shares of the technology company's stock worth $87,188,000 after buying an additional 630,023 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $151,575.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 107,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,784.50. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,306.56. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 6,795 shares of company stock worth $229,613 in the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Loop Capital downgraded Pegasystems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Pegasystems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pegasystems from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Pegasystems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Trading Up 3.3%

PEGA stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.12. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.87. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $68.10.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 18.66%.The firm had revenue of $420.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Pegasystems's payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Key Stories Impacting Pegasystems

Here are the key news stories impacting Pegasystems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pegasystems expanded its University Academic Programme in India by adding three new partners. The move could strengthen the company’s talent pipeline, product expertise and long-term presence in the Indian market, though the announcement did not include an immediate financial impact. Pegasystems expands University Academic Programme with three new partners in India

Pegasystems expanded its University Academic Programme in India by adding three new partners. The move could strengthen the company’s talent pipeline, product expertise and long-term presence in the Indian market, though the announcement did not include an immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its Pegasystems EPS estimates across 2026 and 2027. The firm cut its Q3 2026 forecast to $0.28 from $0.40, Q4 2026 to $0.99 from $1.14, FY2026 to $1.73 from $2.11, and FY2027 to $1.79 from $2.38. It also reduced its Q1 and Q2 2027 forecasts to $0.27 and $0.24, respectively, and its Q3 2027 estimate to $0.31. KeyCorp maintained a “Sector Weight” rating, indicating limited conviction for near-term outperformance. KeyCorp Has Pessimistic Outlook of Pegasystems Q4 Earnings

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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