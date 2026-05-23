Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,019 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $215.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $129.16 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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